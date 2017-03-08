AREA’S BEST HONORED AT THE CHAMBER’S ANNUAL EVENT

The Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce, Inc. hosted its 45th Annual Awards Event Feb. 23, at Waverly Beach. This event recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement and contributions made to the economic growth and prosperity of the Heart of the Valley area. “We are excited to have these phenomenal businessmen and women make such an impact on the Heart of the Valley community. Their efforts make our area stand apart from the rest of Wisconsin as a great place to live, work, and play,” said Executive Director Kelli Clussman.

The Emerging Leader Award recognizes the achievements of a young professional who plays an active role in the local business community, business associations and community groups. As a business owner, Kim Baehman is in the office everyday working and communicating with every employee on a personal and professional level. Baehman started Nutritional Healing in 2010, and has grown her company to 12 team members and two locations. She has been a part of numerous non-profits events and fundraisers including mentoring, job shadowing, fundraising, participating and donating.

The Inspiring Business Person of the Year Award goes to an individual who actively encourages and perpetuates business innovation, freely shares ideas and opinions regarding business issues and is a chamber champion. Joey Reader started her business in the basement of her home in 2005 and since that time, she has grown into a 3,000-square foot office and warehouse and grown to nearly $1 million in annual sales. Reader donates her time and expertise to area professional, civic and non-profit organizations. She frequently speaks to clubs and organizations sharing her expertise about marketing and event planning. A-mazing Events is committed to designing and executing flawless events by listening to their clients, partnering with quality suppliers and providing exceptional service through their attention to every detail.

The Emerging Enterprise Award recognizes that starting a business requires a unique blend of vision, energy, perseverance and talent. It is given to a business that has demonstrated a creative business approach, proven success and positive impact in the local community. This local optometrist always envisioned beginning a new practice that would bring the latest technology and treatments in optometry to the area. Dr. David Vanderloop opened his practice in 2015 in Kaukauna and strives to build lifelong relationships with his patients by providing them with the best of preventative care, while offering a number of personalized services in the area of ophthalmic lenses, disease management and contact lens fittings.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!