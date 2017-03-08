BATTLING LIKE A TRUE CHAMPION, KAUKAUNA WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT TITLE

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Kaukauna has become the model program when it comes to wrestling in the state of Wisconsin. Not only has it been the norm to have the Ghosts send tons of individuals to state, but over the last four years they have also sent their entire team down to state as well. Unlike their previous three titles, Kaukauna may have not been the favorite to win a fourth straight as they would have to go through No.1 ranked Stoughton if they wanted to achieve that goal. Much like in their previous meetings, it was a battle all the way until the end, but at the end of the day the same result was in place as Kaukauna prevailed to take their fourth consecutive team championship. Head Coach Jeff Matczak on his team’s weekend.

“This weekend was not about us as coaches, but instead for the team,” Matczak said. “That is what it comes down to so most of the time us coaches just sit down, watch and go crazy. All of us as coaches get such a pleasure of coming down here to watch these kids perform. These kids work so hard and we are so hard on them that we form a special relationship with them. It is an enjoyable performance regardless of the outcome, but let’s face it, I don’t like to lose so we don’t come down here to lose.”

Hudson: Kaukauna (19-0) kicked off their weekend with a matchup against Hudson (14-4). Despite a David vs Goliath matchup on paper, the Ghosts knew they had a target on their back and couldn’t take anyone lightly. Kaukauna came out of the gates on fire and certainly set the tone early. Jacob Schramm (138), Jacob Canner (145) and Zach Lee (152) opened competition with three consecutive victories with Lee earning the pinfall just 37 seconds into the second period to give the Ghosts a 12-0 lead early. Hudson would fight back as Jacob Anderson (160) defeated Alec Hartman 18-7 in a major decision, and Cody Cicha (170) defeated Sebastian Egan 6-0 to cut the Ghosts lead in the match down to 12-7.

