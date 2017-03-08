Kaukauna & King: Brought back to life after 50 year later

KAUKAUNA & kING: BROUGHT BACK TO LIFE AFTER 50 YEARS LATER

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

In 1966 something revolutionary happened in Kaukauna and plans are in the works to remember that unique collaboration.

Joanne Williams, a retired television anchor/reporter from Milwaukee, spoke to the Kaukauna School Board Monday evening about an exciting project that’s in the works to remember when six students – four black and two white – from predominantly black Milwaukee Rufus King High School spent a month as exchange students in Kaukauna and worked with seven Kaukauna students to produce a play, “In White America.”

Kaukauna students also traveled to spend a month in Milwaukee to do the same in a unique cultural exchange at a time of racial tension in America.

“About a year ago I had something that had been with me for 50 years,” she said, a copy of her high school newspaper that included a story about the exchange program.

Williams is producing a film, “Kaukauna & King: 50 Years Later,” remembering the project that was done in 1966.

“This is a huge undertaking, trust me,” she said.

Calling it a part of Kaukauna’s hidden history, Williams is working with a producer and some untitled others, hoping to get the film completed by the end of the year and shown first at the Milwaukee Film Festival and hopefully other film festivals around the country. To qualify for higher awards, the film, a documentary, must be seen in theatres.

Williams showed part of the documentary that is finished, interviewing Paula Vandehey, the daughter of the late Tom Schaffer, the Kaukauna social studies teacher who started it all. Not everyone in the city agreed with this, but if you knew Schaffer, it was no surprise that he carried on.

The play was about the history of African Americans from slavery to civic rights.

At the time, 100 percent of KHS students were white. The exchanged was a success despite the indifference of most of the white students and faculty members who attended King.

While at King High School in August researching the exchange, Williams met the theatre teacher who told her they didn’t have a play selected for the fall.

