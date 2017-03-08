ONE SCHOOL, ONE BOOK COMES TO RIVER VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

New library media specialist Paula Davis had lots of dreams for the library media center this school year and wanted to do something to bring the school together.

“We have a huge school and I didn’t realize exactly how big it was until I was trying to count books, and the day the day I was given the numbers it was 1,144 kids, and we need teachers, EAs, and I’m thinking of all these people in our school,” she said.

She was looking for something to bind all the people in the school together.

“One of the things that came to my mind was One School, One Book,” she said.

Davis successfully pulled it off, getting copies of, “Out of My Mind,” by Sharon Draper, to all students and staff members at the end of January.

One of the educational assistants who read the book said she couldn’t remember the last time she read a book but she really enjoyed it.

“This project connects extremely well with a number of the things we’re doing in our school,”

Principal Dan Joseph said. “Specifically we talk about our big three, respectful, responsible, and productive.”

The book ties in well with those three expectations and connects extremely well to PIE time, held Wednesdays where kids talk about building community service, and ties back to how they can be respectful to each other, promote collaboration, teamwork, and respect throughout the school.

When Davis presented the idea to him, Joseph’s first question was the cost. In the end, all the money that was needed was raised and Joseph thinks very well spent.

“Basically every kid in school has a book and Paula was able to spearhead a really wonderful campaign,” Joseph said.

The book cuts across all content areas and Joseph thinks supports the school in terms of respect, responsibility, and looking at all people being valued in the school and community.

Davis received a call from Ashley Thiem-Menning, programming librarian at the Kaukauna Public Library to see if she wanted to host an author, and that author was the book of her second choice.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!