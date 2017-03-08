VOSTERS ENJOYING WORKING WITH WRIGHTSTOWN SPECIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Gena Vosters made a very big move in the latter part of her career in education over the summer, giving up her job with a larger school district she worked with for 19 years for a position with the Wrightstown Community School District.

After listening to her for a few minutes, it’s clear her decision was a good one for her to get into the district’s special education program, working with kids in pre-K through second grade.

“There’s a lot of collaboration going on, which being a special education teacher, I think is really important because we all need to work together to meet the kids needs,” she said.

She’s seen a deep compassion for special education students, starting with the administrators who are visibile and supportive. “They know all their teachers, and the special education director knows all the kids by names,” she said. “That comes along with a smaller district but it’s really neat to see. The kids really have a sense of belonging.”

She loves the involvement of the police liaison officer, who participates in her social skills class. “She’s getting to know the kids on a more mutual ground and they’re getting to know her, for if she ever has to intervene, that rapport is established already,” Vosters said.

For Vosters, the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child” is so true in Wrightstown. She feels the sense of community and as an educator, that’s exciting.

She’s always had a passion for working with kids with special needs and while she misses working with really low functioning students, she’s enjoying the new challenge of working with kids who have had past trauma, something that has a heightened alert.

She’s learning more about that issue as well as mental health and how it affects children in the school.

“I remember my dad telling me, ‘you have to use the talents that God has given you,’ and I really feel like I am,” she said.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.