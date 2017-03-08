WRIGHTSTOWN REACHES ANOTHER GOAL AS THEY PUNCH THEIR TICKET TO MADISON

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Coming into the 2016-2017 season, Wrightstown girls head coach Mike Froehlke had three goals he wanted his team to accomplish. The first of those three goals was to win the NEC race. That goal was accomplished nearly three weeks ago as the Tigers led the way from start to finish practically in the high competitive NEC. The second goal he wanted his team to achieve was to get the No. 1 seed at regionals. With their success during the long season, that goal was achieved the same week they achieved goal number one. So that leaves the third goal which was to make it to state this weekend something that has not been done since 2004. With Freedom being upset by Amherst, this became a game that most people thought could have been one-sided, but everyone knows you play the game and not look at what is on paper.

In front of a packed gym and raucous crowd, the Tigers were finally able to check their third and final goal off their list as they are indeed heading to state tomorow after their 60-53 triumph over the Falcons of Amherst. Coach Froehlke on his team’s journey and performance to where they are heading this weekend.

“This senior group is very special to me,” Froehlke said. “I have had them with me since day one. This is just my fourth year as a coach here, so to do this with a group of players who started this journey the same time as me makes this an extra special moment. We came a long way in the past four years. We were in this same position last year and lost, so to get over that hump and make it all the way to state this season is a feeling even sweeter than I could have imagined.”

Wrightstown has been known for one thing all season and that is their relentless defense on their opponents. Saturday was no different as the Tigers used that defensive tenacity to take control of the game right from the opening tip. That defensive pressure of the Tigers has helped trigger the offense all season long as most coaches will tell you, defense leads to offense. That was no different here on Saturday, as the Tigers used that defensive pressure to spark their offense to take a 10 point lead into the half at 31-21.

Knowing Amherst is a solid team that will fight back, the Tigers needed to continue to rely on what has made them successful all season long. Danielle Nennig and Alisha Murphy have been the go to scorers for a balanced Tigers offense all season long with other players such as Taylor Guns and Kailee Van Zeeland stepping up when it matters the most. This game was no exception as Nennig led the way with 18 points on the afternoon, with Van Zeeland contributing 16 points of her own. Nennig has always felt their chemistry as a team has been one of the many reasons why they have been so successful over the entire season.

