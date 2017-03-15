Brown County boat landing eyed as potential future village asset

BROWN COUNTRY BOAT LANDING EYES AS POTENTIAL FUTURE VILLAGE ASSSET

By Tom Collins

Staff Writer|

The Village of Wrightstown seems to be on a streak these days as it takes advantage of opportunities and find success stories.

While nothing is certain, another opportunity may be on the horizon for the village. Brown County has asked the village if there is interest in potentially taking on the current county boat landing.

“I think that would be an asset for the village to have that park,” Village Administrator Travis Coenen said. “I’ve talked to a couple of organizations in the village that would like to upgrade that park and have more riverfront amenities. They can do upgrades for a minimal budget.”

The possibility of the village having direct ownership in the current boat landing and riverfront also dovetails well with the possibility of more river cruises on the Fox River. Fox River Tours of De Pere is actively promoting several river tours, including one to Wrightstown.

And a separate interest promoted a riverboat revival last year. While not publicized this year, that effort still reportedly continues as well.

River traffic is expected to increase in the coming years with the reopening of the lock and canal system from Kaukauna to Menasha. That effort is backed by the Fox River Navigational System Authority, which has the official backing of the U.S. Coast Guard.

In several communities, including Kaukauna and Little Chute, efforts are either underway or already completed to get canal bridges operational to accommodate expected lock and canal traffic by 2018.

“What I’m hoping is we can see what can be done with dredging and boat docks, working with Brown County,” Coenen told trustees.

Coenen said an additional effort in the river revival is a boat hoist expected to be installed at the Rapide Croche site by 2020. He told trustees the village might consider talking to the Army Corps of Engineers regarding some dredging in the Fox River as well as looking at improving shallow boat landings along the riverfront.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.