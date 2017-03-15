DREAM SEASON COMES TO AN END AT STATE

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

In the beginning of the season the Wrightstown Tigers girls’ basketball team had three goals in mind. After achieving their first two goals in early February, their third goal was to make it to the Resch Center to compete for the gold ball. They indeed achieved that goal as they reached state for the first time since 2004. Standing in their way was a Madison Edgewood squad that was at this stage just a season ago. Despite getting off to a hot start, the Tigers offense couldn’t consistently get anything going as the Crusaders defeated Wrightstown 60-38 in the Division 3 state semifinal game. Head coach Mike Froehlke couldn’t have been happier for the way his team’s season played out and he gave his thoughts on his team’s game after playing at state for the first time in 13 years.

“Madison Edgewood played a fantastic game,” Froehlke said. “We knew how good their guards were and we did our best to try and shut them down. I think for the most part we did a good job containing them, but I think one of the differences was that we didn’t shoot the ball well tonight. We gave them too many second chances. The disappointing thing for our team is that we feel like this wasn’t how we played all year. I know there wasn’t a game where we only scored 38 points, but we just had a hard time putting the ball in the hole.”

The Wrightstown offense came out on fire as nerves didn’t appear to be a factor early on. Junior Kailee Van Zeeland opened the game with four quick points as the Tigers were off and running early. After the Crusaders failed to capitalize on a couple positions, Alisha Murphy was left alone at the top of the key as she knocked down the three to give them the early 7-0 advantage. The Crusaders weathered the storm and began to get on a run of their own.

Bri Foti got Edgewood on the board as she drew the foul knocking down both free throws. That was followed up with two free throws from Caitlin Link and an easy layup from Hannah Frazier and just like that we had a 7-6 game. Van Zeeland continued her hot start to the game draining a three pointer from the far wing pushing the lead back up to 10-6.

