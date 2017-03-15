KAUKAUNA UNVEILS DOWNTOWN STREET, PLAZA PLAN

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

The City of Kaukauna unveiled its plans for the southside downtown streetscape as well as three plaza areas at an open house last week at the municipal building.

The work will likely begin in May, making the Third street area a heavy construction zone for the early part of the summer followed by the Second Street area during the late summer, although pedestrian access will be maintained to businesses nearly all of the time.

New concrete will be laid from building front to building front, including sidewalks, with wider sidewalks resulting from parking changes.

All concrete will be the traditional color, but will utilize various brooming and scoring patterns, adding some character to it.

New street lighting will feature LED lights at the top of the pole as well as a second light at pedestrian level. Fixtures direct the light down instead of all around like most current street light fixtures do.

Third street paving will be particularly interesting because fire trucks need to get down this street at all times, particularly when Second Street is torn up.

Parking is a combination of angle and parallel that allows the roadway to be narrowed and sidewalks widened for amenity space for possible outside seating if permitted by the city.

The entire area will be ADA compliant.

The downtown plaza plans were laid out by Trevor Frank of SEH, who also designed the municipal building and fire station. Streetscape and pavement plans were laid out by the Engineering Department.

When the streets and fire department are completed by fall, Frank’s work will be all over the downtown that will be dramatically modernized compared to what it was just a few years ago.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!