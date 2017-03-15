KIMBERLY HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT CHOIR INVITED TO PERFORM AT CARNEGIE HALL

By Nicole Noonan

Special to the Times-Villager|

The Kimberly High School Concert Choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in April 2018. The 50-member Concert Choir was invited to participate in Distinguished Concerts International New York City’s performance of The Music of Eric Whitacre. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for KHS Concert Choir students,” said John Popke, KHS choir directo. “Not only will they be singing under the direction of Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and conductor who has been called one of the most popular and influential musicians of his generation, but they will also be singing in New York City’s Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious venues in the world for both classical music and popular music.”

This performance takes place in the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, April 8, 2018. These outstanding musicians will join with other choristers from around the world to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction. Whitacre will serve as conductor of the performance and clinician for the residency.

Dr. Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for DCINY stated, “The Kimberly High School Concert Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recordings.”

“It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York,” Griffith added. “These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”

