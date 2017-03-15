LITTLE CHUTE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM DETAILED FOR VILLAGE BOARD

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

For approximately 40 minutes of their March 8 meeting, Little Chute’s elected and administrative personnel went back to school to learn more about the April 4 referendum questions.

District superintendent Dave Botz and business manager Karen Moore shared portions of the presentation that detailed the reasons behind the two questions on the spring election ballot.

The first referendum question deals with technology and asks to exceed the revenue limit by $275,000 per year between 2017 and 2022 for technology hardware, software and related infrastructure. The total on that referendum question is a cumulative $1,375,000 spread over the five school years.

The second question is an ambitious plan seeking to improve and upgrade the current middle and high school facilities working within much of the current building footprint. Important security, office and library consolidation and space needs are all addressed in the request along with some important electrical and HVAC needs. The total for that portion asks for an amount not to exceed $17,700,000.

Botz walked trustees through the background of the referendum questions. It began with a diverse group of residents and evolved into a facilities task force during 2016. Information was gathered from a community survey that yielded 830 responses.

Key findings revealed an 86 percent satisfaction level with the school district while 74 percent of respondents supported an operational referendum for technology. In addition, some 55 percent of those responding supported the potential facilities improvement referendum.

Those responses led to the current official questions being placed on the April 4 ballot.

Botz said the technology question continues the district’s goal to maintain a high level of technical excellence. A central focus in that effort eyes one to one computing opportunities for students in grades 5-12.

