Mustangs ousted by Xavier in sectional semi-final

MUSTANGS OUTSTED BY XAVIER IN SECTIONAL SEMI-FINAL

By Doug Kroll

For the Times-Villager|

SUAMICO – With the storied rivalry that exists between the Little Chute Mustangs and the Xavier Hawks, it was no secret that the two teams circled a date in hopes of meeting each other again in the playoffs of boys’ basketball this season.

After Thursday’s anticipated rematch with Xavier, however, it turned out to be a game that Little Chute would prefer to just forget about.

With an unlikely poor shooting percentage against an undefeated team that is on a mission to win a title, the Mustangs’ season came to an end with a 68-26 loss to the Hawks at Bayport High School Thursday.

Xavier advanced to the sectional final Saturday and defeated Valders, 63-57, earning a return-trip to Madison to the WIAA state championships.

Little Chute’s season ended with an 18-7 overall record, after finishing second in the North Eastern Conference at 14-4.

Despite starting with poise, the game got out of hand early for Little Chute. Xavier jumped to an 11-0 start, mostly due to missed shots and costly turnovers for the Mustangs. The score ballooned to 24-4 with 6:32 left in the first half, with the Mustangs’ only points scored by way of free throws.

Little Chute finally connected on a field goal when Noah Knudsen hit a three-point basket at 5:44, but the Mustangs were already shaken.

Devin Plate hit the team’s second basket at 4:35, but that 21-point deficit was as close as the Mustangs would get.

Little Chute trailed 45-11 at the half after connecting on just two of 19 attempts during that time.

It was a performance that no one for Little Chute saw coming.

“It just wasn’t our best shooting performance of the year,” said Little Chute senior Kyle Hietpas. “We couldn’t get the ball in the hole. We got a rough start and it just snowballed from there.”

