EXPERIENCED MUSTANGS LOOKING TO TAKE GIANT STEP FORWARD

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

The Little Chute Mustang baseball program has been caught in hard times as of late. With no conference championships since the early 1980’s, success has come far between. Since taking over a struggling program, former Menasha head coach Dean Birling has had one goal in mind and that is to make Little Chute respectable once again. After struggling to get the ball rolling his first few years in charge, Birling finally started to see the results coming through last season. They may not have finished above 500, but their 13 wins was the most for the program in quite some time.

“We were 13-15 last season,” Birling said. “I thought it was certainly a step in the right direction. We only started three seniors last season so our younger guys needed to step up. They certainly did just that.”

Heading into the 2017 baseball season, Birling will be blessed with a much more experienced team. Not only will they be loaded with upper classmen this season, the younger kids from last season’s team will be a year older and will have more varsity experience this year. That bodes well for a team not only aiming to improve their record from a season ago, but to move up in the standing as well. Birling knows that in order to be a better team they need to improve on a daily basis no matter how cliché it may sound.

“I know its coach speak, but we just need to get better every day,” he said. “My expectations for this season are simple. We need all of our guys to play with not only tremendous effort, but with great focus as well. If we can do that and take care of the minor aspects of the game, the rest should take care of itself.”

Improving on their record from last season is one thing, but moving up in the standings is an entirely different challenge as they play in one of the toughest Division 3 conferences in the state of Wisconsin. The North Eastern Conference formally known as the Eastern Valley Conference has a long tradition of successful baseball. With programs such as Fox Valley Lutheran, Clintonville, Waupaca, Denmark and former members Ripon and Xavier there is no reason why it seems like someone is always contending for a state appearance. But what makes not only the NEC, but the old EVC so tough? Birling thinks it is a mix of many things, but also knows they can only control themselves and no other things around them.

