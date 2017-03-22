TEACHING COMES FULL CIRCLE AS FORMER STUDENT RETURNS TO WHERE HER EDUCATION STARTED

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Education is a very important part of everyone’s life. For Stacy Geiger and Danielle Van Boxtel, that important stage in life has an even more unique story behind it. Geiger, a kindergarten teacher at Tanner School in Kaukauna, has a very special bond with Van Boxtel that many teachers cannot begin to compare. As a kindergarten teacher, Geiger has the privilege of working with 30 students a day. Being that her class is both divided into a morning and afternoon group, she really has two separate groups of 15 students. Back in the year 2000, Van Boxtel was in kindergarten and had Geiger as a teacher. Now 15-plus years later Van Boxtel has returned to the classroom where it all began, this time as a student teacher. These two have a bond that goes far behind just the basic steps of the classroom as they can remember just how things were back then.

“Danielle’s class has a lot of significance to me because it was my first class,” Geiger said. “I think about those kids a lot because we both started at that time. When I first started here back in 2000 we had a lot of teachers hired that year. Class numbers were low and I was hired as the morning and afternoon kindergarten teacher. Danielle was in my morning class that year.”

Even after all this time, these two have managed to keep in touch. Van Boxtel always remembered that she wanted to come back and help as a student teacher if she graduated in that field. For Van Boxtel that was not an issue since for the longest time she has always wanted to be an educator for the minds of young adults.

“I always kind of wanted to be a teacher,” Van Boxtel said. “I always held onto certain things I had from being a student from first day poems to things like that so I knew I was eventually going to be a teacher. I loved school when I was little, so I believe I was meant to do this.”

