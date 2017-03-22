TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT UNVEILS KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT NEEDS

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Technology is an ever-increasing moving target to stay up to date and a recent technology needs assessment of the Kimberly Area School District showed where it needs to go to catch up to the current “state of the art.”

Director of Technology Colin Pomeroy gave a presentation Monday evening to the board of education outlining where the district is and needs to go regarding technology.

The district hired Heartland Business Systems of Little Chute to do a comprehensive district assessment that ended up with a long list of needs for the district.

Heartland serves more than 30 schools in the area and was deemed well qualified to conduct the assessment.

“The purpose of our presentation tonight was to show the board what we’ve been doing in regard to our current state of technology in the district,” Pomeroy said. “That leads into and helps us with our planning phases for budgeting.”

The school district’s data center is currently at 90 percent capacity, way above the 80 percent rule of thumb.

The processor and memory is at 85 percent utilization and core equipment is either out of warranty or will be out of warranty at the end of August, and the district doesn’t have a true disaster recovery plan.

“We do have backups running in the system but they certainly are not at the retention level they should be for a district of this size,” Pomeroy said. “We should be able to go back much further than we do now.”

While many of Heartland’s recommendations need funding and are of short-term to long-term in nature, some changes have already been made.

The district had more than 275 documented software packages on its system, and that’s now been reduced to 103.

The district didn’t have an accurate inventory of devices, but it’s now accurate. There were 67 models of devices, now narrowed to 43 with a goal of fewer than 25.

The software licensing is now documented and Pomeroy knows renewal dates with accurate costs.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!