WRIGHTSTOWN SENDING TEAM TO WORLD ROBOTICS CHAMPIONSHIP

By Brian Roebke

Wrightstown High School had three teams, comprised of 18 students, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge 2017 State Championship Saturday, March 4, at UW-Milwaukee.

Team 1790B — consisting of Henry Neerdaels, Isaiah Ley, Sean Rohan, Sam McMahon, Connor Kohlman, Collin Jepsen, and Mark Diny — finished in second place and qualified for the world competition in Louisville, Kent.

Team 1790A finished in fifth place, consisting of Andrew Hansen, Tyler Mierow, Nick Diny and Logan Hanaway.

It wasn’t the first year the team competed, but it was the first time they placed and brought home a trophy.

The team made an appearance at the Wrightstown Community School District board of education meeting last week along with adviser Scott Hanneman.

The club was founded eight years ago with a grant from Wisconsin Public Service. Four students shared working on one robot.

A second was obtained in 2012 through the school district and Wrightstown High School began a dual credit robotics automation course in 2015, supported with four additional robotics kits.

During the current school year, the school has seven robots and 34 students. The 4.8 student to robot ratio is considered a fantastic number.

“This has truly been inspiring our students,” Hanneman said. “It’s because they’ve been able to have a lot of hands-on time working with the robots.”

With that ratio of robots, four or five students can sit around a table and collaboratively communicate and work together to make the robot accomplish what they want it to accomplish.

As the competitive robot season advances, the team disassembles some robots so they have more parts to use on the other robots.

“The team that’s going to worlds is actually building an entirely new robot, and this will be their fourth robot of the season,” Hannaman said.

The course allows students to have hand-on interaction with robots, allowing them to repeat the engineering process over and over again.

