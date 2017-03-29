BADGER NORTHLAND BUILDING EARNED A NEW LEASE ON LIFE WITH THE CITY OF KAUKAUNA

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

Just when it seemed there was nothing more to be unveiled in the Badger Northland history, beyond the book or movie, the winter construction project offered one more segment of the story. It had nothing to do with making barn cleaners or forage feeders. This time it was the story of converting the former Badger Northland plant to a useful city office and garage facility.

The always helpful city engineering department, particularly Engineer and Public Works Director John Sundelius, offered a potential interview subject. He was veteran city employee Bruce Vandenberg, who has been retired for about 12 years. He is better known as “Ham.”

On a day when Vandenberg might have been out plowing during his 37-year career, we met in his spacious basement rec room to reflect on the 1975 transformation of the assembly plant into what was known as the city’s municipal building until 2016.

“There was a paint line with a big furnace and they had tracks all around,” Vandenberg recalled. “They put pieces on it and spray painted them. We started ripping them apart.”

A portion of the paint line included a pit, likely to recover fresh paint that dripped. The painting line was on the Third Street side of the building.

“We cut that all apart with torches, grinders and anything with blades,” he recalled. “It was dirty, dirty work. We worked with the contractors they hired and the plumbers.”

Badger Northland finally left the downtown facilities it had purchased from Northland Engineering in 1950. By 1962, the company had already grown. It constructed a new Kaukauna plant on the corner of what is now Highways OO and 55, then purchased the Algoma Foundry and Machine Co. in that community. The need for an even larger facility on the north side influenced the 1975 move.

For its part, Kaukauna was outgrowing the old structure that now is the Cops Building at the foot of the Lawe Street Bridge. Department of Public Works personnel were primarily quartered, like trolls, in an old garage under the bridge.

While the work to refurbish the assembly facility into garages and the needs of the city was hard and sometimes dirty work, the goal seemed worthwhile and almost new compared to the existing facilities.

Various equipment was scattered in several downtown locations, according to Vandenberg.

One of the locations was an old lumber company shed near the old Goldin’s scrap yard facility. Sanitation trucks were parked in a Quonset hut on Elm Street. Other vehicles and equipment were housed in an old rail yard building. None of those facilities were new or modern in any way.

