LCES CELEBRATES BOYS & GIRLS CLUB WEEK

By Brian Roebke

Unit Director Josh McQuillan was proud as heck listening to two of his stars Tuesday afternoon at Little Chute Elementary School.

When one boy was asked if he did interviews, he said “not that often,” but proceeded to talk about how much he liked the Boys & Girls Club, available before and after classes every day at Little Chute Elementary School.

“The Boys & Girls Club is something that helps out the students parents to give them more time at work so they don’t have to come and pick them up and it gives the Boys & Girls Club have a goal for and it gives kids a fun time,” Kassius said.

“The Boys & Girls Club is the funnest club in the whole galaxy,” his little buddy Zachary said. “We have the Boys & Girls Club for people that parents need to go to work, so people from school don’t have to wait outside for a long time or in the office.

“And we want to stay safe.”

McQuillan said these two boys had some behavior issues in and outside of school when they came on board two months ago, but based on the steps they took, they’ve earned the right to help out with the club and become student leaders.

This was Boys & Girls Club Week, and they had a five-day celebration with all days based on Disney themes.

Monday was Wonderland, Tuesday was Super hero/Incredibles, Wednesday was Adventure Day, Thursday was Creature Day, and Friday was Beach Day.

The Boys & Girls Club Week is an after-school program with a mission to target not only those that need them most, but all kids in the community.

“We offer enriching programs around healthy habits, academic support, character and leadership, and safe place to be,” McQuillan said.

Parents apply to have their children be in the program and teachers also recommend kids. Those selected come from all walks of life. Some need academic help, some need social help, some just need a place to go after school.

Included in the after-school program is a power hour where students do their homework, followed by a snack and activities.

“Everyone, even first grade, has to read 15 minutes,” Kassius said.

“We have club meetings, we have breakfast, and we have lots of fun stuff,” Zachary said. “We have gym, we have healthy habits, we have peacemakers.”

After homework is done, kids check with the staff, play games, draw, color, read, but not run wild around the school.

