MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS BRIGHTEN HALLWAY

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

A drab end of the hallway at Wrightstown High School is no more after a quarter-long art project done by Angie Seidl’s eighth grade murals art class.

The class is new this year, with the goal of getting some new artwork placed around the building, since most of the artwork has been in place since the building switched from being the high school to the middle school.

That led to the project of painting a cross section of a bookshelf on some unused lockers appropriately located just outside a language arts classroom, along with a mural on canvas for the wall next to it.

Language arts teacher Melinda Menting picked the books to paint and Seidel got the students going.

“She had found a picture and being the language arts teacher, she just loved the idea,” Seidl said. “She asked if I could have the art club do the project but my art club consists of fifth through eighth graders, do it would be very challenging for them to do that.”

Starting the eighth grade murals class presented a great opportunity to get this project done.

Seidel is impressed because all of the work couldn’t be done during class time, so the students committed to painting in the morning, during homeroom, and guided study.

“They’ve put forth so much effort, it’s blown everybody away,” she said. “They’re all super talented.”

The students started by using steel wool to get the locker surface ready for paint, and then painted the lockers with a special oil-based paint that is more durable than acrylic paint.

Once that was ready, the fun started. With 14 students in the class, 14 books, and nine lockers, they had to work together and around each other.

Seidl put the names of all 14 book titles into a hat and the students randomly chose their book out of a hat.

Some students tried to match the font used on the spines of the books and some of them added their own artistic touch.

“For the most part they’re all very recognizable to what the original bookend looked like,” he said.

The biggest struggle throughout the project was shoulder space, but Seidl came up with a way to help with that, creating a canvas mural for the wall alongside the lockers.

While the locker mural was pretty much set when the class started, the first week and a half of the class was spent on brainstorming what to put on the canvas mural.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.