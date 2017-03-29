RELOADED KIMBERLY LOOKING TO RETURN TO PROMISE LAND

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Success is a word that everyone uses when describing the Kimberly athletic program. Papermaker softball is no surprise to success. After winning two state titles in 2007 and 2014, the Papermakers have fallen off a bit in recent years. Last season may be the one they needed to once again rise to the top. Despite an average (13-12 9-9) record, the Papermakers started to play their best ball towards the end of the season. That is something head coach Bill Weyers wants to take away from moving forward. He feels his team learned a lot throughout the season.

“I think we grew as team as the season went on,” Weyers said. “We had to replace a ton of players last year and that took a toll on us early on. It was a work in progress for our girls last season and they knew that. The good thing is that they are great team players and that definitely showed as they year went on because they grew as a team.”

As a new season gets underway, coaches want to implement new expectations for their teams. The Papermakers are no different. They want to set goals they feel they can reach, but also want to trust in the process they started last season. Kimberly was placed in a weird situation with last an unusually young team last season. Weyers knows his team will be more experienced this season and he wants to build off their success last season, especially the second half of the year.

“We just need to continue to build off last season and improve every day,” he said. “We are a much more experienced team this season. With everyone a year older we hope the work of our upperclassmen can lay the ground work for our underclassmen to follow. Our goals as team always remain the same. I tell my teams to always put the ball in play and make the routine plays. If we can do that we will always have a chance. I also don’t want us to peak too early and to be playing our best ball at the end of the season like we were late last year.”

An experienced roster will be the key for the Papermakers this season as the FVA will not make things easy. With state qualifier Oshkosh North and perennial powerhouse Kaukauna, to name a few, the conference will continue to be unforgiving for the Papermakers. Weyers knows it is more than just coaching that makes the conference as tough as it is. It is also the work the players put in as well.

