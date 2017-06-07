Pig to Pig Walk generates $50,000 check to Make-A-Wish

“Oh my gosh,” was the reaction from Kris Teofilo, Northeast Wisconsin regional director of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin when Jane Schaefer, human resources director of Larry’s Markets, unveiled the amount of money raised at this year’s Pig to Pig Walk, held May 6 from Larry’s Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna to Larry’s Piggly Wiggly in Little Chute.

Larry’s Markets representatives presented the Make-A-Wish Foundation with the proceeds from this year’s Pig-to-Pig Walk that raised $50,000. The walk has raised $417,000 over the 19 years the store has held the walk. Pictured are Kris Teofilo, regional director of Make-A-Wish Foundation Wisconsin; Paul Knapp of Larry’s Markets; Jane Schaefer, human resource director; Mary Knapp of Larry’s Markets; store owner Tom Verhagen; Tom Nack, Kaukauna store manager, Pete Markelz, Little Chute store manager; and Amy Neumeyer, Make-A-Wish Foundation field office administrator.

