Kaukauna wood class makes flag boxes for Legion and VFW

Students in the Kaukauna High School applied woodworking class made 15 flag cases to honor servicemen and servicewomen who pass away. The boxes were given to the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. “I think it’s important for us as a part of the community to stay involved and do these types of projects to make that connection from the high school to the community,” Sackman (Kaukauna High School technology education teacher) said. Coming from a military family, Sackman thinks it’s important to support the American Legion and VFW groups.

