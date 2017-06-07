Tigers fare well at state meet finishing near the top 10 as Buechler claims pole vault title

Wrightstown senior Brielle Buechler ended her high school career in grand fashion. Not only did she finish it off with a personal best pole vault, she claimed her second state title in the process to help the Tigers to a 13th place finish at the state meet.

