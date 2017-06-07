Exciting news from our student writer

Uncategorized Comments Off on Exciting news from our student writer

Little Chute Career Pathways Academy student Emma Wyngaard has been hired as copy editor for the Times-Villager.

“I have Brian Roebke and the rest of the Times-Villager staff to thank for the opportunity and all my growth. I’m so grateful they took a chance on me and now I’m even more appreciative because they’ve given me the opportunity to move onto the next chapter of my career.”

“I was offered a part-time job as a copy editor with the Times-Villager that would begin in the summer and continue through next school year. I accepted the offer, of course, and yesterday was to be my first day.”