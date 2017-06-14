Kaukauna caps off amazing golf season with third place finish at state

Kaukauna senior Nick Pfile had a great senior season. He finished off his high school career the best way he knew how. It was his leadership and consistant play, especially on day two that helped the Ghosts take home a third place finish at the state meet.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.
Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)
and the following locations:
Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute
Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute
Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna
Kwik Trip, Kimberly
DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna
NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000
and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!