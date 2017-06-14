Kaukauna caps off amazing golf season with third place finish at state

Kaukauna senior Nick Pfile had a great senior season. He finished off his high school career the best way he knew how. It was his leadership and consistant play, especially on day two that helped the Ghosts take home a third place finish at the state meet.

