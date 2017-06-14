Public hearing reveals Reaume Avenue and Loderbauer Road concerns

Residents along Reaume Avenue are likely to lose their ability to have terrace parking when the summer street reconstruction projects are completed. The street is destined to comply with city ordinances. The revised street will have new grass terrace and concrete sidewalk accommodations.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!