Public hearing reveals Reaume Avenue and Loderbauer Road concerns

Residents along Reaume Avenue are likely to lose their ability to have terrace parking when the summer street reconstruction projects are completed. The street is destined to comply with city ordinances. The revised street will have new grass terrace and concrete sidewalk accommodations.

