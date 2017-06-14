The ambitious priest from Kaukauna celebrates ordination

Fr. Luke J. Hansen, a son of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Kaukauna, preaches the homily during a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary Church on Saturday afternoon. He is the son of Glenn and Joyce Hansen.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!