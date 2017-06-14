Mission accomplished as Kaukauna brings home second state softball title

The Kaukauna softball team put an exclamation point on their dominating season, by claiming the Division 1 state title in Madison this past weekend. After winning their first two games 2-0 and 3-0 over FVA conference champion Oshkosh North and defending state champion Stevens Point, the Ghosts defeated the Wilmot Panthers 3-1 in the title game to claim their second title in school history both coming since 2010.
