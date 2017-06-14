Mission accomplished as Kaukauna brings home second state softball title

Uncategorized Comments Off on Mission accomplished as Kaukauna brings home second state softball title

The Kaukauna softball team put an exclamation point on their dominating season, by claiming the Division 1 state title in Madison this past weekend. After winning their first two games 2-0 and 3-0 over FVA conference champion Oshkosh North and defending state champion Stevens Point, the Ghosts defeated the Wilmot Panthers 3-1 in the title game to claim their second title in school history both coming since 2010.

