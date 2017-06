Wrightstown seniors Hannah Kugler and Abby Hanson celebrate in the grass after they combined for the eventual game winning goal late in the first overtime during Thursday’s sectional semi-final game against the Winnebago Lutheran Vikings. That combination accounted for the lone goal to lift the Tigers to the 1-0 overtime win to send the Tigers through to the sectional final game on Saturday.

