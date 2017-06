Students at Wrightstown High School received awards from each department at the high school for their performance in the classroom for the 2016-17 academic year. The awards were presented on May 24. Angie Seidl presented the 3-D art award to Shayna Leisgang (left).

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.