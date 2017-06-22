Otto thanked for 31 years of Jump Rope for Heart

Tanner Early Learning Center in Kaukauna honored physical education teacher Lisa Otto for 31 years of working for Jump Rope for Heart.

Corinne Howitt of the American Cancer Society said Otto has taught thousands of kids how to keep their own hearts healthy and what to do in an emergency.

Howitt, who worked with Otto for the past seven years, thanked her for everything she did for her, her students, her school, and the American Heart Association with a plaque that reads, “Thank you Miss Otto for 31 years of dedication to the American Heart Association and keeping hearts healthy.”

Lisa Otto runs throught a tunnel of students at Tanner Early Learning Center in Kaukauna.

