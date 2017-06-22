Haley Hestekin named WSN Senior Softball top pitcher

After four years of knocking on the state door, Haley Hestekin and the Kaukauna Ghosts were able to kick that door in and advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. Not only did they advance, but they made the run everyone knew they were capable of, taking home the gold ball for their second title in program history. The numbers don’t lie, Haley Hestekin has been one of the most dominating pitchers in the state over the past four seasons. She finished her career in grand fashion by pitching her team to three victories at the state tournament and claiming the Ghosts’ second state title.

