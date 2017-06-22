Youth movement leads Papermakers to first baseball state title since 2007

There is an old saying, “if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.” That is the situation the Kimberly baseball team found themselves in during Thursday’s Division 1 state championship game. The Papermakers had the tall task of trying to take down the Sun Prairie Cardinals, a team that makes state a priority in their program. After four straight years in the state tournament leading to two runner up finishes, the senior class was able to close out their high school careers in grand fashion by taking home the title.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!