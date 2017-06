The Gerrits family hosted the Brown County Breakfast on the Farm Sunday morning at Country Aire Farms in Greenleaf. The event was a huge success despite some strong winds and just a bit of rain water in the grass.

Sarah Kinate of Wrightstown holds her son Henry, looking at a horse held by Wrightstown FFA member Taylor Koltz while fellow member Lindsey Hella looks on.

