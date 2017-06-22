All-conference honors handed out for the Tigers

Senior Sam McMahon played an important role on this season’s golf team. As the lone senior on this season’s club, it was his leadership and play that helped the Tigers earn a spot in the sectional meet.

Junior Hannah Clancy had an amazing season helping lead the offensive attack of the Tigers to the sectional final this season before falling to Acquinas 2-0. Her solid play landed her on the all-conference list and received first team honors as she will be counted on even more heavily next season.

After a slow start to their season, the Wrightstown baseball team finished strong before losing to defending state champion Waupaca in regionals. Michael Griesbach was a huge part of that both on the mound and at the dish earning all-conference recognition.

Senior pitcher MaKayla Neinas had a great season to cap off her high school career. Not only was she the ace for the Tigers, but she was also one of their offensive leaders, finishing near the top in almost all the categories. That play landed her on the all-conference first team list.

