Kimberly High School Supermileage Vehicle team brings home awards

The Supermileage Vehicle is an activity for students that provides opportunities to develop their engineering and manufacturing skills. Students discover transportation possibilities that focus on energy conservation.

The SMV team at Kimberly High School had a successful season. The team, made up of 18 KHS students, took home three awards this year. At the May 5 competition at Fox Valley Technical College, they earned first place in the Briggs and Stratton Stock Engine Class and Best in Show. The team next competed at Road America where they also earned first in their engine class. The vehicle they created had a run on the track that was able to get 523 miles per gallon.

