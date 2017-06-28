Little Chute offense erupts with American Legion win over division rival Freedom

After their American Legion season started with a weekend tournament in Kewaunee, the Little Chute Legion team was looking to continue their good start by facing off with a North Central divisional opponent in the Freedom Irish. After their game was postponed on Monday, the teams decided to play a double header in Little Chute on Wednesday as they were each looking for huge divisional wins. Both offenses put on a slugfest display in game one that saw the Irish come on top 15-12. It was the Little Chute offense that managed to show up in the second game also lifting them to the 9-2 win to earn the split for the day.

