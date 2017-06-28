Metro officers receive department, Best Badge awards

Fox Valley Metro Police Department Investigator Scott Van Schyndel, Officer Michael Lambie, and Officer Dan Running were Best Badge Award recipients at the Outagamie County District Attorney’s annual awards ceremony this month. These three, along with Officer Phil Serres, won a teamwork award along with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

