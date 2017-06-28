Kaukauna High School DI team places 9th in global competition

After the four-day Global Competition May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tenn., the KHS Destination Imagination team walked away with a ninth-place finish in the secondary level of the Fine Arts Challenge. The team competed against 75 others from around the globe, representing several states and countries, including China, Turkey, Poland, Columbia, Guatemala and Canada.

Hannah Doughman, Holly Hayden, Piper Kruchoski, Natalie Kuehl, and Emma Hurst.

