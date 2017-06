Wrightstown Community School District Business Official Steve Elsner, who announced his upcoming retirement from his position at the May school board meeting, is also retiring as the high school golf coach. He received a plaque at last week’s board meeting from Superintendent Carla Buboltz, recognizing his involvement with the golf program, as well as other programs, from 1988-2017.

