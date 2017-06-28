Mike Froehlke soaking up all-star experience

WISCONSIN DELLS – For most head coaches, a great season would end with a conference championship and a deep playoff run. That is not the case for Wrightstown girls’ basketball head coach Mike Froehlke as his 2016-17 coaching season is the epitome of an amazing season. Not only has Froehlke done an amazing job since taking over the girl’s program, he has taken them to heights not seen before in the programs history. This season was a prime example of how far they have come with him leading the way.

Coach Froehlke and his staff had a memorable time during their stay at Wisconsin Dells. Here is a team picture of the players and coaches involved at the Great Wolf Lodge. It was the hard work from the entire staff, mixed with the unselfish attitude of the players that helped make this experience memorable for all involved.

