Mission accomplished: Wiley finishes Alaskaman Race

Ghost Town Fitness Center manager Shantel Wiley competed in the Alaskaman Extreme Triathlon last weekend, finishing the 141.6-mile swim, bike, and run event 137th overall and 23rd among women. The triathlon is called the most challenging event of its kind in the United States.

Alaskaman takes athletes on an epic journey through the cold, crisp, clean waters of Resurrection Bay, along the beautifully scenic and mountainous passages of the Seward Highway, and up the extreme trails of Mount Alyeska over one of the hardest run courses in the sport.

