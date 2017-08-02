New Country Visions agronomy center holds open house in Wrightstown

The future of agriculture in northeastern Wisconsin already is at hand at the new Country Visions agronomy facility in Wrightstown.

“It’s one of the largest centers in the state,” Country Visions president and CEO Steve Zeutz told the Spirit. “This building is the forefront of change,” he added. “Everything here is computerized and electronically controlled. As things change, we’ll get into them. Ag is changing.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.