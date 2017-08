Jared and Alisha Huss held their 2nd annual Police/Fire/EMS appreciation meal recently. This is the second year they got the Kaukauna community together to put on a meal for the Kaukauna Police, Fire, and EMS departments. “We wanted to show the Police/Fire/EMS departments that we appreciate their hard work, protection, and service,” Alisha said. “We, along with local businesses, wanted to show appreciation for everything they do.”