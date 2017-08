Mark Leurquin finished off the 18th round of the 168th annual Hollandtown Schut in a big way, shooting down the final piece of the bird, doing what everyone was hoping to do.

Leurquin, who hails from Wrights-town but now lives in Freedom, was the 42nd and final person signed up for the event, held at Triple J Wing and Clay in rural Brillion, and the 42nd shooter of what would be the final round.