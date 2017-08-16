Jaguars tripped up in WSFL season opener

TWO RIVERS – The Outagamie County Jaguars kicked off their inaugural semi-pro football career with a daunting task on hand. Not only are they in one of the best semi-pro leagues in the state in the Wisconsin State Football League, but they had to travel to Two Rivers to take on the two-time champions Manitowoc Country Mariners who entered the game riding a 24-game win streak. Despite impressive strides made throughout the game, you could tell the nerves were a big factor early on. It was a rough beginning to the game that proved to be the undoing as the Mariners extended their win streak to 25 games with the 35-0 win.