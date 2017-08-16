Tigers look to continue playoff tradition in 2017

As the summer comes to a close, we begin to look forward to the pleasures of autumn. Leaf piles, pumpkin pies, and costumed children will soon be with us again. Along with these comes one of the greatest perks of fall in Wrightstown, Tiger football. Last year the Tigers ended fourth in the conference. They made it to level two where they narrowly lost to Little Chute. This year they hope to make a deeper playoff run as they replace an accomplished group of seniors and bring up new players and leaders.