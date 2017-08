Sherwood area children and adults, along with other visitors, can enjoy something new and different at Wanick Park thanks to the generosity of the recently disbanded village Lioness group. The interactive sculpture in Sherwood’s Wanick Park is something of a triple threat. It is artistic, interactive and educational. Kids and adults can spin the planter to see varied colors through the scopes provided. And the plantings can be changed with the seasons. The sculpture was installed on Aug. 16.