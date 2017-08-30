Wrightstown clicking on all cylinders to pick up second win

Energy and excitement filled Tiger stadium last Friday night when Wrightstown took on Denmark in their second game of the season. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 41-7, surrounded by a new track in their first home game at Tiger stadium since 2015. Jacob Klister and the Wrightstown offense had a monstrous night on ground Friday night as they took it to Denmark. With help from lead blocker Andrew Pelishek, the Tigers managed to rack up 428 yards and six touchdowns on the ground as part of their 41-7 win.