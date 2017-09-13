Weber family still passionate about Walk to defeat ALS

When Art Weber passed away from ALS in 1999, he left a lifetime of love and memories with his family but he also left behind a terrible disease that afflicted three of his children: Cindy Esqueda, Peggy Driessen, and Jim Weber. The family never gives up hope for a cure, and their “Fishing for a Cure” team is gearing up for the annual Northeastern Wisconsin Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Appleton. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Park with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

The goal of the walk is to bring ALS patients, families and supporters together to honor those they’ve lost to the disease and support those who are currently battling it.